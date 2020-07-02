E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Safety warnings after uncontrolled bonfires cause blazes

PUBLISHED: 17:42 02 July 2020

Community safety officer Lisa Mitson and her team were out in Essex handing out important information on fire safety and smoke alarms Picture: LISA MITSON

A spate of fires has led to Essex residents being warned about the importance of smoke alarms and fire safety.

The team from Essex Fire and Rescue Service visited Clacton and Jaywick Sands to warn residents about the importance of fire safety Picture: LISA MITSONThe team from Essex Fire and Rescue Service visited Clacton and Jaywick Sands to warn residents about the importance of fire safety Picture: LISA MITSON

Essex Fire and Rescue Service had their community safety team visiting homes in Jaywick Sands and Clacton to make sure families had smoke alarms installed and were aware the latest fire safety advice.

In the last month a bonfire in Jaywick caused damage to three bungalows, two sheds were destroyed by another fire in Kirby Cross, and sunlight bouncing off a make-up mirror set a pair of curtains alight.

Lisa Mitson, Community Safety Officer, said: “Usually when there’s a house fire, we like to speak to residents to reassure them and to give them advice on how to keep themselves safe from fire, prevent further fires as well as to make sure they have working smoke alarms.

“Since lockdown, we’ve had four house fires in the Jaywick Sands area and several in Clacton, as well as numerous bonfires getting out of control during the recent dry conditions.”

