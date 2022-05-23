Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm
- Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Fire crews have battled a blaze at a Suffolk farm for several hours.
The incident happened in Walberswick Road, Blythburgh on Monday, May 23.
The fire service was called at 5.30pm after an industrial furnace fire set alight to the outbuilding it was housed in.
Five crews from Loddon, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Southwold and Halesworth attended.
They remained at the scene for several hours until the fire was brought under control at 8.30pm.
A Suffolk Fire Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.30pm to reports of a fire in Walberswick Road, Blythburgh.
"An industrial furnace fire used to heat homes had set alight to the outbuilding it was housed in.
"No injuries were reported and the stop message was received at 8.37pm.
"UK Power Networks crews have also attended the scene."