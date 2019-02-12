Armed officers investigate firearm alert in Halesworth

The incident happened in Beech Road in Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police blocked off a road in Halesworth following concerns for the welfare of a man who was initially believed to have a firearm.

Officers were called at around 2.15pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a risk to welfare in Beech Close, Halesworth.

Armed officers attended and a cordon was put in place at the scene, where a man was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

However the suspect was subsequently released and no firearms were found.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said, despite the police presence and cordon, there was “no wider threat to the community”.