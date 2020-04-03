E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Imitation machine gun and flick knives seized after beach incident

PUBLISHED: 10:47 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 03 April 2020

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team recovered this machine gun in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A man was arrested after an imitation machine gun was seized following a police incident on a Suffolk beach.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team recovered this flick knife in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPTThe Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team recovered this flick knife in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

Officers were called to Lowestoft’s South Beach, near the Claremont Pier, at 4.20pm on Thursday, April 2 to reports from members of the public that a man was on the beach pointing what was believed to be a BB gun at the sea.

Officers – including armed police and the dog unit – were sent to the area and around 30 minutes later they located and detained a man in Lawson Road.

An imitation firearm and two lock knives were seized by police.

A 41-year-old man from Lowestoft was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and possession of a knife and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he remains for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident did not pose a threat or risk to the wider public.

