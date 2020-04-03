Imitation machine gun and flick knives seized after beach incident
PUBLISHED: 10:47 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 03 April 2020
A man was arrested after an imitation machine gun was seized following a police incident on a Suffolk beach.
Officers were called to Lowestoft’s South Beach, near the Claremont Pier, at 4.20pm on Thursday, April 2 to reports from members of the public that a man was on the beach pointing what was believed to be a BB gun at the sea.
Officers – including armed police and the dog unit – were sent to the area and around 30 minutes later they located and detained a man in Lawson Road.
An imitation firearm and two lock knives were seized by police.
A 41-year-old man from Lowestoft was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and possession of a knife and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he remains for questioning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident did not pose a threat or risk to the wider public.
