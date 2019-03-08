E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

PUBLISHED: 21:54 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 03 October 2019

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight.

Five fire engines are battling flames at the single storey properties on Grange Road, after being alerted to the fire just before 8.30pm tonight (Thursday, October 3).

The fire is understood to have begun in the roof of a property on Grange Road, near Langley Avenue and Maidstone Road, and spread to the others via a shared roof space.

A spokeswomen for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was reported to us at 8.26pm and the fire is ongoing at five single storey properties.

"Firefighters are tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and extension ladders in use.

"They have a water supply established and all persons are accounted for."

She added: "We believe it started in the roof and first affected two properties, which share a roof space, allowing the fire to spread."

Appliances from Colchester, Ipswich East, Princes Street, and Felixstowe are in attendance, with an additional pump from Essex currently en route to the blaze.

Suffolk police and the ambulance service are understood to be in attendance.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pronounced dead at Norfolk roadside

A man has been pronounced dead at a roadside in Thetford. Photo: Archant

And they are gone! Elmer sculptures sold at auction

Auctioneers Clarke & Simpson led the action at Ipswich Corn Exchange as the Elmers went under the hammer

Elmer goes under the hammer - live auction updates

All the Elmers on display in Ipswich Town Hall for their farewell event. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists