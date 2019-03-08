Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight.

Five fire engines are battling flames at the single storey properties on Grange Road, after being alerted to the fire just before 8.30pm tonight (Thursday, October 3).

The fire is understood to have begun in the roof of a property on Grange Road, near Langley Avenue and Maidstone Road, and spread to the others via a shared roof space.

A spokeswomen for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was reported to us at 8.26pm and the fire is ongoing at five single storey properties.

"Firefighters are tackling the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and extension ladders in use.

"They have a water supply established and all persons are accounted for."

She added: "We believe it started in the roof and first affected two properties, which share a roof space, allowing the fire to spread."

Appliances from Colchester, Ipswich East, Princes Street, and Felixstowe are in attendance, with an additional pump from Essex currently en route to the blaze.

Suffolk police and the ambulance service are understood to be in attendance.