WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at warehouse
PUBLISHED: 14:13 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 23 April 2020
CAMERON JAMES
Firefighters have been called to a significant warehouse fire in Clacton this afternoon.
Five crews were called to the blaze at Skelmersdale Road in Clacton at 12.51pm.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival firefighters reported the warehouse, which measures around 40m x 15m, was completely alight.
“Firefighters are working hard in difficult to conditions to divide the incident into sections to help them bring it under control.
“Crews have now surrounded the fire and are continuing to tackle it.
“Firefighters have also worked with UK Power Network to isolate the power to the building.”
