Breaking

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at warehouse

Firefighters from Essex Police are battling a fire at a warehouse in Clacton. Picture: CAMERON JAMES CAMERON JAMES

Firefighters have been called to a significant warehouse fire in Clacton this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five crews were called to the blaze at Skelmersdale Road in Clacton at 12.51pm.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival firefighters reported the warehouse, which measures around 40m x 15m, was completely alight.

“Firefighters are working hard in difficult to conditions to divide the incident into sections to help them bring it under control.

“Crews have now surrounded the fire and are continuing to tackle it.

“Firefighters have also worked with UK Power Network to isolate the power to the building.”