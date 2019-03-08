Residents warned not to be alarmed as eight fire engines descend on Ickworth House

Residents have been warned not to be alarmed as fire crews were despatched to National Trust's Ickworth House for a planned training exercise.

Eight crews from across Suffolk were sent to the palace near Bury St Edmunds shortly after 6pm Wednesday, September 25.

The grand 18th century estate, built in an Italianate style, remains one of Suffolk's grandest tourist attractions.

But Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has since explained there is not an on-going emergency, and is instead a simulated fire exercise inside the main house.

In a tweet, the fire service said: "We are simulating a fire in the main #ickworth house using our multi star aerial appliance as a water tower and supplying it with water from further in the house grounds.

"We would like to thank @IckworthNT for the opportunity to train tonight #practice #alwaysprepared."