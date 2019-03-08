Huge fire breaks out in village

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Tannington, near Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Four fire engines were sent to the scene of a blaze in Tannington near Framlingham this morning.

Teams from Debenham, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth and Leiston were called to reports a fire had broken out in three sheds at 8.10am today.

A stop was called to the incident at 9.06am, but two crews remain at the scene damping down hot spots.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines were called to reports of a fire in three sheds, with the fire measuring 20 metres by 3 metres. The sheds contained general garden equipment.

"They were called shortly before 8.15am but a stop was called just after 9am.

"Two crews remain at the scene."

People living in nearby Framlingham reported hearing several sirens in the area.

There are no reports of any road closures at this time, but police have been made aware of the incident.