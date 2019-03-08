E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Huge fire breaks out in village

PUBLISHED: 09:40 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 22 September 2019

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Tannington, near Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Tannington, near Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Four fire engines were sent to the scene of a blaze in Tannington near Framlingham this morning.

Teams from Debenham, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth and Leiston were called to reports a fire had broken out in three sheds at 8.10am today.

A stop was called to the incident at 9.06am, but two crews remain at the scene damping down hot spots.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines were called to reports of a fire in three sheds, with the fire measuring 20 metres by 3 metres. The sheds contained general garden equipment.

"They were called shortly before 8.15am but a stop was called just after 9am.

"Two crews remain at the scene."

People living in nearby Framlingham reported hearing several sirens in the area.

There are no reports of any road closures at this time, but police have been made aware of the incident.

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge fire breaks out in village

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Tannington, near Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Great result for Whitton as Mildenhall leave empty-handed

Pablo Chaves celebrates his goal with team mate Ethan Clarke Photos: HANNAH PARNELL

Are you helping to make Suffolk’s shores spick and span today?

Beach clean at Trimley Marshes Picture: SUFFOLK COAST AND HEATHS AONB

More than 25,000 people sign petition calling for ‘Simon’s Law’

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

6 of the most annoying things about gyms...but why I still go

Andrew Papworth can find gyms annoying at times - yet still uses them. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists