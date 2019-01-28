Partly Cloudy

Man dies in Clacton flat fire

28 January, 2019 - 16:47
A man has died following a flat fire in Langham Drive in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man has died following a fire at a flat in Clacton.

Crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze at a property in Langham Drive at around 9.05am this morning, Monday, January 28, after a neighbour spotted smoke and called 999.

Two crews from Clacton and one from Frinton attended the scene of the fire in a third floor flat.

A spokesman for the fire service said that when crews arrived, they saw that the flat was completely full of smoke.

He said: “Firefighters immediately entered the flat wearing breathing apparatus to search the flat.

“Sadly a man was found in the flat and pronounced dead at the scene.”.

He added the fire was completely extinguished by 10.10am and that firefighters had managed to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said initial investigations show the fire appears to not be suspicious.

He said: “We received a call from the fire service at around 9.30am today, Monday, January 28, about a fire inside a building in Langham Drive, Clacton.

“The fire service informed us that a man had sadly died.

“We attended the scene and at this stage it would appear the fire is non-suspicious.

“We have informed the man’s family and remain at the scene.”

