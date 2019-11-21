Seven fire crews battle large blaze at industrial unit
PUBLISHED: 14:42 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 21 November 2019
Archant
Seven fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze at an industrial unit in Eye.
Firefighters were called to the scene, in Literator Way at around 1.20pm today, Thursday November 21.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews from both Suffolk and Norfolk are on scene battling the blaze.
She said: "This incident is very much still in progress.
"It is a first floor fire in an industrial unit."
Officers from Suffolk police are also on scene.
Stay with us for updates