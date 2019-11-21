Seven fire crews battle large blaze at industrial unit

Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire in Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Seven fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze at an industrial unit in Eye.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in Literator Way at around 1.20pm today, Thursday November 21.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews from both Suffolk and Norfolk are on scene battling the blaze.

She said: "This incident is very much still in progress.

"It is a first floor fire in an industrial unit."

Officers from Suffolk police are also on scene.

Stay with us for updates