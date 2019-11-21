E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Seven fire crews battle large blaze at industrial unit

PUBLISHED: 14:42 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 21 November 2019

Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire in Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews are at the scene of a large fire in Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Seven fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze at an industrial unit in Eye.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in Literator Way at around 1.20pm today, Thursday November 21.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews from both Suffolk and Norfolk are on scene battling the blaze.

She said: "This incident is very much still in progress.

"It is a first floor fire in an industrial unit."

Officers from Suffolk police are also on scene.

Stay with us for updates

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Fire on Orwell Bridge

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Don't lose your vote in the 2019 general Election. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Anger at work on closed Suffolk rail line planned for the middle of night

Network Rail plans to cut back the vegetation by the track in the middle of the night - even though no trains use the line through Leiston at present. Picture: HAYLEY TRUEMAN

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In Bury St Edmunds it’s all about second place in 2019 General Election

Bury St Edmunds is a popular place to live - which has pushed up house prices considerably. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists