Firefighters battle large field blaze near Harleston

Firefighters have been battling a large field blaze in a village near Harleston.

Crews used hoses and beaters to extinguish the 100m by 50m grass fire off Forest Road in Onehouse.

Three fire crews were called to the scene at about 6.45pm on Friday, where they took about an hour to extinguish the blaze before leaving at about 7.40pm.

No one is thought to have been injured in the fire.

Crews from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Long Melford were in attendance.