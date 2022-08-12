News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Firefighters battle large field blaze near Harleston

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:50 PM August 12, 2022
Suffolk fire and rescue service.

Fire crews have extinguished a large field blaze near Harleston. - Credit: Archant © 2012

Firefighters have been battling a large field blaze in a village near Harleston.

Crews used hoses and beaters to extinguish the 100m by 50m grass fire off Forest Road in Onehouse.

Three fire crews were called to the scene at about 6.45pm on Friday, where they took about an hour to extinguish the blaze before leaving at about 7.40pm.

No one is thought to have been injured in the fire.

Crews from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Long Melford were in attendance.

