Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

PUBLISHED: 16:42 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 24 February 2019

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Colchester firefighters have called for more considerate parking after they were delayed reaching a house blaze where a man was trapped.

Is your parking putting lives at risk? In August last year firefighters hit out at bad parking Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEIs your parking putting lives at risk? In August last year firefighters hit out at bad parking Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Crews were called to a fire at a two-storey property in Albion Street, Rowhedge, near Colchester, at 9.36pm on Saturday night and were blocked by two cars parked on double yellow lines on a junction.

Owners of the vehicles were eventually located after 10 minutes.

When crews finally arrived at the scene, a man, aged in his 50s, had been rescued by his partner and a neighbour.

Darren Holliday, watch manager at Colchester Fire Station, said: “It is incredibly frustrating when inconsiderately parked cars not only prevent us from doing our job, but quite frankly put lives at risk as they did in this case.

A fire hydrant warning notice Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEA fire hydrant warning notice Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

“Please, when parking your car, think ‘could a fire engine get through easily?’ If the answer is no, please don’t run the risk.

“We also believe that this fire had been burning for a considerable amount of time before it was discovered.

“This man was fortunate to have been woken up by his wife and a neighbour - if the property had working smoke alarms fitted, both occupants would have been notified much sooner.”

MORE: Bad parking ‘putting lives at risk’, firefighters say

Parking over a fire hydrant is an offence Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEParking over a fire hydrant is an offence Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The fire started accidentally after a kitchen roll, which ignited after being placed too close to a hob, was discarded in the garden after not being properly extinguished.

Firefighters were able to restrict damage to a pergola in the garden area and a downstairs toilet, but much of the property was affected by smoke.

The man was taken to hospital after being given first aid by firefighters, having suffered severe smoke inhalation.

In August last year, the service hit out at inconsiderate parking and people who leave their cars over fire hydrants.

Essex Fire Service has called for more considerate parking Stock picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEEssex Fire Service has called for more considerate parking Stock picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Speaking at the time, station manager Martyn Hare said: “When we are called to an emergency we want to get there as quickly as possible, but so often we are delayed because we can’t get our fire engine through roads blocked with cars.

“All this adds vital minutes to our journey, which can be the difference between life and death.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is also urging people to check smoke alarms in their home are working.

A free smoke alarm fitting service is available by calling 0300 303 0088 or visiting www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Fire engine damaged and crews abused during evacuation of restaurant and cinema

Firefighters at the scene of the chemical incident in Haverhill. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The main thing that worries me is the impact on nature’ - Bill Turnbull

Bill Turnbull listens to the debate at St Peter's Church in Theberton Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

How your A&E experience will change as under-pressure hospitals miss waiting time targets

An artist's impression of what the revamped Colchester Hospital will look like. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

On the right track to a fun family day out

The coastal path beside Weybourne Railway Station, which is part of the North Norfolk Railway - one of our recommendations for a family day out Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Police appeal after Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison last night after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists