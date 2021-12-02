News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Four fire crews called to bin lorry blaze in East Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:19 PM December 2, 2021
The fire broke out in St Georges Road in Beccles 

The fire broke out in St Georges Road in Beccles - Credit: Beth Kidd

A bin lorry was "well alight" after a fire broke out resulting in four fire crews being called out to Beccles. 

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in St Georges Road just before 2.40pm today. 

Eye witnesses reported seeing large amounts of smoke. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The vehicle was well alight and two firefighters had to use breathing apparatus when extinguishing the fire. 

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large amounts of smoke coming from the area

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large amounts of smoke coming from the area - Credit: Beth Kidd

"Hose reels were also used by crews to put out the fire."

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Bungay, Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft South. 

A 'stop' call was made at 3.55pm and the spokesman also said that no injuries have been reported. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice
  2. 2 Parish council concerned about plans for new A14 service station
  3. 3 Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets
  1. 4 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
  2. 5 13 years behind bars for man who killed a dad out celebrating with family
  3. 6 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  4. 7 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
  5. 8 'Lads have different levels of where they are' - Cook on Norwood and Barry
  6. 9 Death of Sophie Riley was misadventure, inquest jury concludes
  7. 10 'I absolutely hate it' - Pigott on 'massively frustrating' start to life at Town
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson in action against Arsenal U21s.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan

Suffolk County Council

Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Snow in Christchurch Park,

Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon