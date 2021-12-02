Four fire crews called to bin lorry blaze in East Suffolk
Published: 4:19 PM December 2, 2021
A bin lorry was "well alight" after a fire broke out resulting in four fire crews being called out to Beccles.
Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in St Georges Road just before 2.40pm today.
Eye witnesses reported seeing large amounts of smoke.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The vehicle was well alight and two firefighters had to use breathing apparatus when extinguishing the fire.
"Hose reels were also used by crews to put out the fire."
Fire engines were sent to the scene from Bungay, Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft South.
A 'stop' call was made at 3.55pm and the spokesman also said that no injuries have been reported.
