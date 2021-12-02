Four fire crews called to bin lorry blaze in East Suffolk

The fire broke out in St Georges Road in Beccles - Credit: Beth Kidd

A bin lorry was "well alight" after a fire broke out resulting in four fire crews being called out to Beccles.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in St Georges Road just before 2.40pm today.

Eye witnesses reported seeing large amounts of smoke.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The vehicle was well alight and two firefighters had to use breathing apparatus when extinguishing the fire.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large amounts of smoke coming from the area - Credit: Beth Kidd

"Hose reels were also used by crews to put out the fire."

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Bungay, Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft South.

A 'stop' call was made at 3.55pm and the spokesman also said that no injuries have been reported.