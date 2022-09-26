Firefighters tackle large overnight fire

Firefighters were called to a large blaze near Sudbury overnight - Credit: Archant

More than half a dozen fire crews were called to tackle a large fire overnight near Sudbury.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Prospect Hill in Little Cornard just after 9.20pm yesterday (September 25).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews were called to an old stable containing logs.

The fire was about 20 metres x 10metres in size, the spokeswoman added.

Firefighters who attended used hose reels and thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

No casualties were reported.

Appliances from Halstead, Hadleigh, Nayland, Sudbury, Long Melford and Clare attended the scene.

A 'stop' call was made at about 1.42am by the fire service.

It comes after a number of fire crews were called to a large fire in a derelict building near Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire in the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford, just before 3.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a well alight fire in a derelict three-storey building."



