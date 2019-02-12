Four fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze near Ipswich

Four fire engines were called to the scene in Harkstead last night. Picture: PHIL KING Archant

The fire brigade and police are investigating a serious fire on the outskirts of a Suffolk village last night.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Brick Kiln Road, Harkstead, at 8.02pm.

The exact cause of the blaze is unknown, although authorities believe it to have been started deliberately.

Two engines from Princes Street, one engine from Ipswich East and another from Holbrook attended the fire on the quiet country road.

Seven police officers also attended the scene because it was believed to be an arson attack.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause for this fire is believed to be deliberate and scene of crime officers will be meeting with a fire investigation officer in the morning to investigate.”

The motive behind an attack is currently unknown. No arrests have been made.

The fire was quickly brought under control, although one appliance retained a presence on the scene. Crews stood down at 11.04pm.