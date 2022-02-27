News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Firefighters prevent explosion as Elmswell fire damages garage

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:44 PM February 27, 2022
The incident happened in Hawk End Lane in Elmswell

Firefighters prevented three gas cylinders from exploding in a garage fire in Hawk End Lane in Elmswell - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have prevented an explosion in Elmswell as a blaze left a property "badly damaged". 

Four crews from Elmswell, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth were called out at 10.47am on Sunday to tackle the blaze, which had taken hold in a double garage attached to a house in Hawk End Lane. 

Two hose reel jets were used to bring the fire under control. Three gas cylinders in the garage were sprayed with water to keep them cool and to stop them from exploding. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that this is a tactic they use as "gas cylinders are pressurised and can be very dangerous if they explode."

The double garage was "badly damaged" in the incident. 

There were no casualties. 

Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Debs McKenzie of Suffolk Slice

Food and Drink

Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel

Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A view of high fuel prices at a Shell fuel station, as oil prices jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Suffolk businesses take stock after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon