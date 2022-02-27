Firefighters prevent explosion as Elmswell fire damages garage

Firefighters prevented three gas cylinders from exploding in a garage fire in Hawk End Lane in Elmswell - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have prevented an explosion in Elmswell as a blaze left a property "badly damaged".

Four crews from Elmswell, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth were called out at 10.47am on Sunday to tackle the blaze, which had taken hold in a double garage attached to a house in Hawk End Lane.

Two hose reel jets were used to bring the fire under control. Three gas cylinders in the garage were sprayed with water to keep them cool and to stop them from exploding.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that this is a tactic they use as "gas cylinders are pressurised and can be very dangerous if they explode."

The double garage was "badly damaged" in the incident.

There were no casualties.