Pony rescued from swimming pool

Firefighters work to lift the trapped pony out of the pool Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE ESSEX COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

A pony made a splash when it wandered into the garden of a house and ended up trapped in a swimming pool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters work to lift the trapped pony out of the pool Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE Firefighters work to lift the trapped pony out of the pool Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters were called to the property in Coalhill Lane, Chelmsford, to free the creature after it fell into the pool.

The incident happened around 5.15am on Monday October 14.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Chelmsford, Great Baddow and Rayleigh Weir attended the scene.

"The pony wandered in, it is not owned by the householders," the spokesman said.

The firefighters used 'skid' lifting equipment to raise the pony out of the pool and back on to dry land.

"The pony has avoided serious injury, but was left in the care of a vet as a precaution," the spokesman added.