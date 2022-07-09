News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dozens of firefighters battling 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:02 PM July 9, 2022
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a field in Assington Road, Suffolk

Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a field in Assington Road, Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a 20-acre field blaze near a Suffolk village.

Multiple fire crews were called to the incident in Assington Road, near Newton, just after 2.40pm on Saturday (July 9).

Fire engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Hadleigh, Long Melford, Clare, Wickhambrook, Ixworth and Newmarket were called to the incident.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "There will be lots of smoke in the area.

"The farmer is also using a tractor and a plough to make a fire break around standing crop."

Police were also called to the scene.

Suffolk

