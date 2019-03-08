Crews fight barn fire in village near Bungay

Fire crews are battling a barn blaze in Ilketshall St Margaret PIcture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Fire crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Ilketshall St Margaret near Bungay.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called today at around 7.05pm to reports of a fire at Shadow Barn Farm in St Margarets Road.

According to a fire service spokesman two crews, from Halesworth and Bungay, are fighting the fire.

She said: “This is a fire in a derelict barn measuring 80m by 20m.

“The rear wall and a small section of the roof are on fire. “No animals were in the barn, just old farm machinery.

“There are two appliances on scene.”

A stop is yet to be called on the incident.