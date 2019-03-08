Crews fight barn fire in village near Bungay
PUBLISHED: 20:12 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 10 April 2019
Archant
Fire crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Ilketshall St Margaret near Bungay.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called today at around 7.05pm to reports of a fire at Shadow Barn Farm in St Margarets Road.
According to a fire service spokesman two crews, from Halesworth and Bungay, are fighting the fire.
She said: “This is a fire in a derelict barn measuring 80m by 20m.
“The rear wall and a small section of the roof are on fire. “No animals were in the barn, just old farm machinery.
“There are two appliances on scene.”
A stop is yet to be called on the incident.