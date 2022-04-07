News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
‘Showered in embers’- Big woodpile blaze in Nayland

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:52 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 9:53 PM April 7, 2022
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a woodyard in Nayland, Suffolk

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a woodyard in Nayland, Suffolk - Credit: Lorraine Morrison

Firefighters from both Suffolk and Essex fire services are currently tackling a large fire that started on a woodpile in the Dedham Vale. 

Crews were called from Colchester, Hadleigh and Nayland to extinguish the fire at a wood yard to the rear of Gravel Hill at 7.08 pm on April 7. 

The woodpile is thought to be approximately 10 meters long, and five meters wide. 

A woodpile in the Suffolk village of Nayland has caught alight

A wood yard in the Suffolk village of Nayland has caught alight - Credit: Lorraine Morrison

Currently, firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and accessing an open water source to use two hose reels to combat the blaze.  

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that no other properties are thought to be at risk from either the flames or any smoke put off by the fire.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze since 7 pm

Firefighters from Nayland, Colchester and Hadleigh have been tackling the blaze since 7pm - Credit: Lorraine Morrison

A resident posted on Facebook that she was being "showered by embers" and found the rapid arrival of the fire department "very reassuring."

The fire is currently still burning, but Suffolk Fire and Rescue would like to reassure people that they have the situation under control. 

