Firefighters tackle blaze at Newmarket Academy
PUBLISHED: 06:40 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 28 May 2019
Archant
Firefighters acted quickly to stop a blaze spreading at a Suffolk secondary school last night.
Six crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire tackled the fire at Newmarket Academy just after 10.30pm.
An outside fire affected a small number of classrooms in the art block, and the firefighters - from Cambridge, Soham, Burwell and Newmarket - were able to bring the blaze under control and save the rest of the buildings.
No-one was hurt and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called 'stop' to the incident at 12.34am.