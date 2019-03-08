Firefighters tackle blaze at Newmarket Academy

A fire affected a small number of classrooms at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters acted quickly to stop a blaze spreading at a Suffolk secondary school last night.

Excellent team work by crews from @SuffolkFire & @cambsfrs tonight to contain a fire at Newmarket Academy. An outside fire affected a small number of classrooms in the artblock, but no-one hurt. Firefighters quickly stopped fire spreading to save the rest of the buildings. pic.twitter.com/2NW46Ov0Wq — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) 27 May 2019

Six crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire tackled the fire at Newmarket Academy just after 10.30pm.

An outside fire affected a small number of classrooms in the art block, and the firefighters - from Cambridge, Soham, Burwell and Newmarket - were able to bring the blaze under control and save the rest of the buildings.

No-one was hurt and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called 'stop' to the incident at 12.34am.