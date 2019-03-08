Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters tackle blaze at Newmarket Academy

PUBLISHED: 06:40 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 28 May 2019

A fire affected a small number of classrooms at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A fire affected a small number of classrooms at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters acted quickly to stop a blaze spreading at a Suffolk secondary school last night.

Six crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire tackled the fire at Newmarket Academy just after 10.30pm.

An outside fire affected a small number of classrooms in the art block, and the firefighters - from Cambridge, Soham, Burwell and Newmarket - were able to bring the blaze under control and save the rest of the buildings.

No-one was hurt and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called 'stop' to the incident at 12.34am.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackle blaze at Newmarket Academy

A fire affected a small number of classrooms at Newmarket Academy Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big interview: Jack Lankester... My Blues journey, inspiring coaches and my foray into non-league

Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Flooding hotspots in Suffolk top 700

A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Mya Singleton?

Mya Singleton, who is missing from her home in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists