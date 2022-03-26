14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Fourteen fire crews were called to a blaze at a manor home in Herringswell. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fourteen fire crews were called to a serious blaze at a large manor house in the early hours of this morning.

A fire is believed to have broken out at The Manor in Herringswell Road, Herringswell, at around 2.41am.

Appliances from Stowmarket, Clare, Wickhambrook, Mildenhall, two from Haverhill, two from Ixworth, three from Bury St Edmunds and three from Newmarket were in attendance.

The incident lasted nearly five hours and a stop time was received at 7.23am.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

