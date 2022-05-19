Firefighters tackle blaze at NHS storage building in West Suffolk
Published: 7:22 PM May 19, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Suffolk firefighters have tackled an electrical fire at an NHS storage building in west Suffolk.
Two crews, both from Bury St Edmunds, were called out to the incident, in Fortress Way at 6.04pm.
The fire service said smoke was reported to be coming from a NHS storage building.
The crews investigated and found the cause was a small electrical fire in a generator building.
They quickly extinguished the fire using dry powder fire extinguishers.
One fire crew currently remains on the scene.