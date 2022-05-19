Firefighters tackle blaze at NHS storage building in West Suffolk

Fire crews were called to Fortress Way, on the edge of Bury St Edmunds following reports of smoke at an NHS storage building - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk firefighters have tackled an electrical fire at an NHS storage building in west Suffolk.

Two crews, both from Bury St Edmunds, were called out to the incident, in Fortress Way at 6.04pm.

The fire service said smoke was reported to be coming from a NHS storage building.

The crews investigated and found the cause was a small electrical fire in a generator building.

They quickly extinguished the fire using dry powder fire extinguishers.

One fire crew currently remains on the scene.