Firefighters tackle chip pan blaze at Essex home

PUBLISHED: 07:11 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 09 December 2019

Firefighters tackled a chip pan blaze at a home in Essex Picture PHIL MORLEY

Archant

An unattended chip pan caused a fire at a house in Essex yesterday evening after smoke alarms alerted homeowners to the blaze.

Firefighters were called to Westridge Way in Clacton shortly after 6pm to reports that a chip pan in the kitchen was alight.

Two crews - from Weeley and Clacton - worked to extinguish the fire by 6.31pm, and a man was treated for smoke inhalation and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Watch manager Kieran Warner said: "Thankfully they had working smoke alarms, one upstairs and one downstairs which is great and those alarms alerted them to the fire.

"Please take care when cooking with oil and never leave cooking unattended."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service issued the following advice when cooking with oil:

- Take care when cooking with hot oil - it sets alight easily.

- Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil so it does not splash.

- If the oil starts to smoke - it's too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

- Use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer. They can't overheat.

- If your pan catches fire, turn off the heat if it is safe to do so. Never throw water over it.

- Check smoke alarms in your home.

