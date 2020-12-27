News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Firefighters tackle Boxing Day house blaze

Michael Steward

Published: 8:41 AM December 27, 2020   
Firefighters tackled a house blaze in Colchester on Boxing Day - Credit: Nick Butcher

Four Essex fire crews tackled a house blaze in Colchester on Boxing Day. 

Two crews from Colchester, and once each from Brightlingsea and Chelmsford were called to Forest Road on 6.27am on Saturday. 

Firefighters reported that the first floor and roof space was alight when they arrived at the scene. 

Crews used an aerial ladder platform to pour water on the blaze from above. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly and managed to extinguish the fire by 7:30am.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation was carried out but due to the damage to the property, the cause of the blaze was undetermined. 

Essex

