Fire crews attend wood chippings blaze in Suffolk village
26 January, 2019 - 13:10
Archant
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a farm building containing eight tonnes of wood chippings near Bury St Edmunds this morning.
Two crews were called just before 7.15am to Symonds Road in the village of Great Saxham after reports of a fire involving eight tonnes of wood chippings in a bunker at a farm building.
Crews arrived at 7.35am and used two hose reels to fight the fire, which was extinguished by 7.48am.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained at the scene to dampen down the area before leaving at 10.15am.