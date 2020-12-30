E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crews tackle fire after neighbours spot smoke coming from building

PUBLISHED: 10:35 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 30 December 2019

Two fire crews attended the incident in Aldecar Lane, Benhall, this morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two fire crews attended the incident in Aldecar Lane, Benhall, this morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a house in Benhall near Saxmundham - after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from the property.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in Aldecar Lane, at 9.11am this morning, Monday, December 30.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, two fire crews attended the incident.

He said: "It looks like there was a call from a member of the public, a neighbour, saying there was smoke coming from the building.

"The smoke seems to have been caused by an electric heater fault."

He added the fire was quickly extinguished and that crews called a stop to the incident at around 9.45am.

Most Read

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Man dies in Ipswich house fire

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire, in Teal Close, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, December 29 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘We need to start turning up... me included’ - Chambers on Lincoln loss, changing Ipswich’s approach and finally playing with a settled side

Luke Chambers walks off the pitch following the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

‘There were some home truths... the boys have got to step up to the plate’ – Lambert on 5-3 defeat at Lincoln

Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Stunning sunset - Did you capture it on camera?

A stunning sunset - did you see it? Picture: ARCHANT

