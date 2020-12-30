Crews tackle fire after neighbours spot smoke coming from building

Two fire crews attended the incident in Aldecar Lane, Benhall, this morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a house in Benhall near Saxmundham - after neighbours reported seeing smoke coming from the property.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in Aldecar Lane, at 9.11am this morning, Monday, December 30.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, two fire crews attended the incident.

He said: "It looks like there was a call from a member of the public, a neighbour, saying there was smoke coming from the building.

"The smoke seems to have been caused by an electric heater fault."

He added the fire was quickly extinguished and that crews called a stop to the incident at around 9.45am.