Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Essex this afternoon after smoke alarms alerted residents.

Crews attended the oven fire in Wellesley Road, Clacton, and worked to extinguish it by 2.52pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental after the grill in the oven had burst into flames while cooking.

The kitchen suffered extensive smoke damage but residents shut the kitchen door when getting out of the house and damage was minimised, according to the fire service.

Crew manager Andy Anderson, from Clacton Fire Station, said: "We want to highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms, they alert you to the first signs of fire.

"In the event of a fire, shut doors to minimise smoke damage and contain the fire while you get out of the house and call the fire service.

"In the build up to Christmas, clean your oven regularly to avoid a build-up of grease and minimise the risk of fire."