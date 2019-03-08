E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews tackle kitchen blaze after oven bursts into flames

PUBLISHED: 21:49 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:49 16 November 2019

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Clacton Picture PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Clacton Picture PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Essex this afternoon after smoke alarms alerted residents.

Crews attended the oven fire in Wellesley Road, Clacton, and worked to extinguish it by 2.52pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental after the grill in the oven had burst into flames while cooking.

You may also want to watch:

The kitchen suffered extensive smoke damage but residents shut the kitchen door when getting out of the house and damage was minimised, according to the fire service.

Crew manager Andy Anderson, from Clacton Fire Station, said: "We want to highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms, they alert you to the first signs of fire.

"In the event of a fire, shut doors to minimise smoke damage and contain the fire while you get out of the house and call the fire service.

"In the build up to Christmas, clean your oven regularly to avoid a build-up of grease and minimise the risk of fire."

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews tackle kitchen blaze after oven bursts into flames

Firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Clacton Picture PHIL MORLEY

First look inside magician’s amazing brand new £150k theatre

First look inside refurbished theatre at Stonham Barns. Pictured is theatre and entertainment manager Robbie James Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A man who stabbed his wife in the head and a county lines dealer are among those jailed

Benjamin Hartley has been jailed for stabbing his wife in the head. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The horrifying phantom of Livermere which inspired ghost story writer MR James to put pen to paper.

Weird Suffolk Great Livermere Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leiston suffer heavy 5-1 home defeat at hands of Banbury United

Leiston right-back Kyle Hammond keeps an eye on a Banbury opponent during this afternoon's Southern League Premier Central match at Victory Road. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists