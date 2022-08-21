News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:30 PM August 21, 2022
Updated: 10:21 PM August 21, 2022
Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Firefighters tackled a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters battled a three-acre field fire near a Suffolk village.

Four fire engines were called to the scene of a blaze in Fern Hill, Glemsford, which started just after 8.30pm on Sunday (August 21).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews from Long Melford, Clare, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were called following reports of stubble and hedgerow alight.

The scene has since been made safe.

