Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Firefighters battled a three-acre field fire near a Suffolk village.

Four fire engines were called to the scene of a blaze in Fern Hill, Glemsford, which started just after 8.30pm on Sunday (August 21).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews from Long Melford, Clare, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were called following reports of stubble and hedgerow alight.

The scene has since been made safe.