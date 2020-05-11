Firefighters turned ambulance drivers help to welcome babies into the world

Scott Taylor (left) has been driving ambulances during the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two on-call firefighters who have been working as ambulance drivers during the coronavirus pandemic have helped to welcome two baby boys into the world.

Adriaan Philipsen, who has been driving an ambulance during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Adriaan Philipsen, who has been driving an ambulance during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Adriaan Phillipsen has been an on-call firefighter at Frinton fire station for 14 years.

In the last three weeks Adriaan – who is a kite-surfing instructor outside of the fire service – has worked more than 150 hours alongside paramedics on 999 calls.

A recent call saw him and a paramedic welcome a baby boy called Freddie into the world in the back of the ambulance.

Freddie’s mum went into labour quicker than expected while en route to the hospital and the crew had to pull over to help deliver the baby safely.

Adriaan worked to get all of the equipment ready and to keep the woman calm and breathing, while his colleague helped to deliver baby Freddie.

Mum and baby were both taken to hospital afterwards to be checked over.

Adriaan said: “Being able to bring a little bit of joy in to the world in this time of uncertainty and sadness is a great experience.

“The role of ambulance driver has been really eye-opening and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’ve been crewed with a different paramedic each time and it’s interesting to see the different ways that people work. I’ve learned a lot so far.”

Scott Taylor has been an on-call firefighter at Weeley fire station for 22 years and has also been working as an ambulance driver during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a night shift, Scott and his colleague were called to a woman who was in labour and needed help to get out of her home and to the hospital.

Scott, his paramedic colleague and another paramedic in a car arrived and started to help the woman out of the house when her waters broke while going down the stairs.

Scott quickly got the stretcher to help the woman into the ambulance and before he had lifted the handbrake to drive away, the baby started to make his quick arrival into the world.

He said: “He was born within minutes. All credit has to go to the paramedics, they did a marvellous job. As things are in the world at the moment, it was quite a nice outcome to the end of a night shift.”

Both mum and baby were okay and were taken to hospital for a check up.

“I’ve found the whole ambulance driving experience really interesting,” said Scott.

“Everyone I’ve worked with has been so nice.

“On the firefighter side of things, if we go to an incident where there is a casualty, as soon as those doors shut, you don’t know what’s involved.

“So being on the other side and being on the journey when an ambulance leaves the scene is really interesting.

“It’s given me whole new insight to everything.”

