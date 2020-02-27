E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire-walking fundraisers go hotfoot across burning coals for mental health

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 February 2020

More than 60 people braved the heat to walk across hot embers and raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Mind.

More than 60 people braved the heat to walk across hot embers and raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Mind. Picture: TONY WOODERSON

Tony Wooderson

Fundraisers went hotfoot across a bed of burning coals to raise thousands of pounds for a Suffolk charity.

More than 60 people braved the heat to walk across hot embers and raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Mind. Picture: TONY WOODERSONMore than 60 people braved the heat to walk across hot embers and raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Mind. Picture: TONY WOODERSON

More than 60 people from across Suffolk turned up the fundraising heat to walk across a bed of hot coals to raise a total of £21,000 for Suffolk Mind.

The charity works to encourage and develop good mental health for all and the event, at Ufford Park Hotel in Woodbridge, was organised with East of England Co-op.

Among those braving the heat were James Finch, the chairman of Suffolk County Council, who has chosen Suffolk Mind as his charity for his year in office and made the walk his 11th and final fundraiser of the year, and West Suffolk College principal Nikkos Savvas.

More than 60 people braved the heat to walk across hot embers and raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Mind. Picture: TONY WOODERSONMore than 60 people braved the heat to walk across hot embers and raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Mind. Picture: TONY WOODERSON

A spokesman for Suffolk Mind said: "It was a fantastic night, there was a great atmosphere and lots of supporters there to cheer people on.

"Firewalking might seem a bit daunting but lots of people wanted to take part."

