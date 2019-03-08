Probe after firework reportedly 'explodes into crowd' at pub display

Kara-Ann and her daughter Grace both had panic attacks after the fireworks incident. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS KARA-ANN CROSS

Complaints over a Bonfire Night display at a Clacton pub are being investigated after residents reported a firework landing near a crowd of people.

Kara-Ann Cross' daughter Grace has received a burn in her pyjamas from the fireworks. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS Kara-Ann Cross' daughter Grace has received a burn in her pyjamas from the fireworks. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS

Tendring District Council confirmed it was investigating the incident at the Brace of Pistols pub after a number of people contacted the authority with complaints.

Essex Police were called to the pub in St Johns Road shortly before 7.30pm, with a spokesman saying: "It was reported that a firework had collided with a nearby fence and table, near to where spectators stood.

"Officers attended and spoke with the organiser."

The police spokesman added that no offences were committed and no injuries were reported.

The fireworks at the Brace of Pistols pub. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY The fireworks at the Brace of Pistols pub. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY

Kara-Ann Cross, who is mother to four-year-old Grace and is also 32 weeks pregnant, described the experience as frightening.

She said she "cuddled over" her daughter in an attempt to cover her from the firework which had reportedly fallen over and "shot straight towards" the young family, causing both Grace and her mum to have panic attacks.

She said: "Grace hasn't stopped crying after what happened. The first thing she said to me this morning was 'mummy please don't take me to see the fireworks tonight'."

Stephanie Conroy was at the display with her 25-year-old son and her two grandchildren, aged three and six weeks.

The mark on Stephanie Conroy's son's leg after the firework reportedly hit him in Clacton. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY The mark on Stephanie Conroy's son's leg after the firework reportedly hit him in Clacton. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY

She said they were all sitting down enjoying the "lovely" fireworks but claimed one shot at the bench and hit her son in the leg.

"He had black gunpowder on his face and I was in complete shock," said the 48-year-old.

"The panic just hit me and I grabbed my granddaughter out of the way."

She said she left the pub with her grandchildren screaming in fear, but said she was "just glad no one was hurt".

The gunpowder on Stephanie Conroy's 25-year-old son, after his leg was reportedly hit by the firework. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY The gunpowder on Stephanie Conroy's 25-year-old son, after his leg was reportedly hit by the firework. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY

Nikky Hulbert said her nine-year-old son Harry, who was sitting on the same bench as the Conroy family, was "shaking all night" after the firework reportedly fell over and exploded under the bench.

"He had gunpowder all up his leg," she added. "I will never be taking my kids to a fireworks display again."

The Brace of Pistols pub declined to comment.