E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Probe after firework reportedly 'explodes into crowd' at pub display

PUBLISHED: 17:50 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 06 November 2019

Kara-Ann and her daughter Grace both had panic attacks after the fireworks incident. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS

Kara-Ann and her daughter Grace both had panic attacks after the fireworks incident. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS

KARA-ANN CROSS

Complaints over a Bonfire Night display at a Clacton pub are being investigated after residents reported a firework landing near a crowd of people.

Kara-Ann Cross' daughter Grace has received a burn in her pyjamas from the fireworks. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSSKara-Ann Cross' daughter Grace has received a burn in her pyjamas from the fireworks. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS

Tendring District Council confirmed it was investigating the incident at the Brace of Pistols pub after a number of people contacted the authority with complaints.

Essex Police were called to the pub in St Johns Road shortly before 7.30pm, with a spokesman saying: "It was reported that a firework had collided with a nearby fence and table, near to where spectators stood.

"Officers attended and spoke with the organiser."

The police spokesman added that no offences were committed and no injuries were reported.

The fireworks at the Brace of Pistols pub. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROYThe fireworks at the Brace of Pistols pub. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY

Kara-Ann Cross, who is mother to four-year-old Grace and is also 32 weeks pregnant, described the experience as frightening.

She said she "cuddled over" her daughter in an attempt to cover her from the firework which had reportedly fallen over and "shot straight towards" the young family, causing both Grace and her mum to have panic attacks.

She said: "Grace hasn't stopped crying after what happened. The first thing she said to me this morning was 'mummy please don't take me to see the fireworks tonight'."

Stephanie Conroy was at the display with her 25-year-old son and her two grandchildren, aged three and six weeks.

The mark on Stephanie Conroy's son's leg after the firework reportedly hit him in Clacton. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROYThe mark on Stephanie Conroy's son's leg after the firework reportedly hit him in Clacton. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY

She said they were all sitting down enjoying the "lovely" fireworks but claimed one shot at the bench and hit her son in the leg.

"He had black gunpowder on his face and I was in complete shock," said the 48-year-old.

"The panic just hit me and I grabbed my granddaughter out of the way."

She said she left the pub with her grandchildren screaming in fear, but said she was "just glad no one was hurt".

The gunpowder on Stephanie Conroy's 25-year-old son, after his leg was reportedly hit by the firework. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROYThe gunpowder on Stephanie Conroy's 25-year-old son, after his leg was reportedly hit by the firework. Picture: STEPHANIE CONROY

Nikky Hulbert said her nine-year-old son Harry, who was sitting on the same bench as the Conroy family, was "shaking all night" after the firework reportedly fell over and exploded under the bench.

"He had gunpowder all up his leg," she added. "I will never be taking my kids to a fireworks display again."

The Brace of Pistols pub declined to comment.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gas leak sparked by car crash sees neighbours evacuated for three hours

Two fire units attended the scene yesterday afternoon in Bures on Cuckoo Hill when there was a gas leak from a vehicle crashing into a stop cock. Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

‘It’s reduced me to tears’: Griff Rhys Jones on heartbreak of seeing families at children’s hospice

Griff Rhys Jones outside The Ipswich Regent where he will host his Happy Christmas Ipswich show with an all-star comedy lineup. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Residents oppose plan for permanent Gypsy site

The site off Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Probe after firework reportedly ‘explodes into crowd’ at pub display

Kara-Ann and her daughter Grace both had panic attacks after the fireworks incident. Picture: KARA-ANN CROSS

Scooter rider died almost three times over legal drink limit, inquest hears

Paul Knight, 51, from Liverpool, with his grandchildren Grace and Max Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists