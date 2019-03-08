E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What will the weather be like for firework displays this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 15:29 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 30 October 2019

Will the weather stay dry and mild for fireworks displays over the weekend? Picture: ARCHANT

Will the weather stay dry and mild for fireworks displays over the weekend? Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of people will head out to watch fireworks displays across Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend - but will the heavens open or will it stay dry?

Adam Drury, a forecaster for Weatherquest, predicts that some wind and showers are likely in parts of Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend - with Sunday seeing stronger winds from the south West.

So what's in store?

Friday, November 1

Adam said: "Friday morning looks set to be cloudy with some rain around, and the odd shower could creep in as we head into the afternoon.

"There will be a bit of a breeze in the evening, but nothing looks to be too strong at the moment, with lows of 11C and highs of 13/14C."

Saturday, November 2

Adam says the weather is predicted to stay mild and dry in comparison to recent weeks, with a bit of breeze around in the early hours.

He added: "Saturday has the potential to have a slight breeze, with temperatures of 12/13C in the evening."

Sunday, November 3

There is a possibility of stronger winds throughout Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Adam Drury from Weatherquest also believes that Sunday has the "potential to be quite windy and rainy".

He added: "Sunday will be one to watch nearer the time, as there could be stronger winds coming from the south west."

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

