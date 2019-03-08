What will the weather be like for firework displays this weekend?
Thousands of people will head out to watch fireworks displays across Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend - but will the heavens open or will it stay dry?
Adam Drury, a forecaster for Weatherquest, predicts that some wind and showers are likely in parts of Suffolk and north Essex over the weekend - with Sunday seeing stronger winds from the south West.
So what's in store?
Friday, November 1
Adam said: "Friday morning looks set to be cloudy with some rain around, and the odd shower could creep in as we head into the afternoon.
"There will be a bit of a breeze in the evening, but nothing looks to be too strong at the moment, with lows of 11C and highs of 13/14C."
Saturday, November 2
Adam says the weather is predicted to stay mild and dry in comparison to recent weeks, with a bit of breeze around in the early hours.
He added: "Saturday has the potential to have a slight breeze, with temperatures of 12/13C in the evening."
Sunday, November 3
There is a possibility of stronger winds throughout Sunday, according to the Met Office.
Adam Drury from Weatherquest also believes that Sunday has the "potential to be quite windy and rainy".
He added: "Sunday will be one to watch nearer the time, as there could be stronger winds coming from the south west."
