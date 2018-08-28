Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘This shop is going down tonight’ – arsonists’ alleged warning before throwing firework into shop

PUBLISHED: 07:47 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 06 November 2018

Whitton Convenience Store worker Julia Penson has hit out after a lit firework was thrown into the shop. Photo: James Carr.

Whitton Convenience Store worker Julia Penson has hit out after a lit firework was thrown into the shop. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

Fireworks have been lit and thrown inside a shop twice in one week - the latest attacks in an ongoing campaign of anti-social behaviour.

At around 5.45pm on Sunday, November 4, police received reports someone had thrown a firework into the open door of Whitton Convenience Store, on The Green, Lowestoft.

The firework exploded inside and scorched the floor.

Julia Penson, who has worked at the store for two years, said it was the second time it had happened within a week.

She said: “I worked the morning of Halloween and a customer came in and told me the kids had been saying ‘this shop is going down tonight’.

The firework exploded and scorched the floor inside. Photo: James Carr.The firework exploded and scorched the floor inside. Photo: James Carr.

“They did what they said they would do and chucked fireworks in here.”

Ms Penson added: “There was no warning with this one but I’m not surprised at all.”

The shop worker said large groups of youngsters, “aged between eight and 18”, regularly gather outside the shop and cause trouble.

She said: “It’s a massive problem. The place is absolutely trashed. They’re fighting, drug-taking, shoplifting.

A lit firework was thrown into Whitton Convenience Store, Lowestoft, and exploded inside. Photo: James Carr.A lit firework was thrown into Whitton Convenience Store, Lowestoft, and exploded inside. Photo: James Carr.

“It seems to be a competition as to who can get the most negative behaviour.

“It’s been going on for a long time but it’s got really bad. It is at the point where you get so used to it; you let it go over your head.”

Paula Baker lives nearby and said the anti-social behaviour was the worst it had ever been.

She said: “I’ve been living here all my life but it’s getting worse. I’ve never known it like this.”

Whitton Convenience Store worker Julia Penson has hit out after a lit firework was thrown into the shop. Photo: James Carr.Whitton Convenience Store worker Julia Penson has hit out after a lit firework was thrown into the shop. Photo: James Carr.

Ms Penson said the issues have become so bad residents have left the area to get away from the trouble.

She added: “There have been people who have moved and left their homes because of it. People won’t come round here because of the kids.

“I’m sad for the kids because it’s not their fault; it’s the way they have been dragged up.

“It’s really frustrating because they can be good but then they let themselves down.

A lit firework was thrown into Whitton Convenience Store, Lowestoft, and exploded inside. Photo: James Carr.A lit firework was thrown into Whitton Convenience Store, Lowestoft, and exploded inside. Photo: James Carr.

“We have had nine-year-olds out here smoking weed and they know exactly what they are doing - there is no innocence around here at all.”

Anyone with information about the November 4 should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 37/64044/18.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

27 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

‘Shocked’ McDonald’s customer quoted £645 for broken tooth blames ‘foreign object’ inside burger

51 minutes ago Greta Levy
William Johnson, who claims he lost a tooth biting into a McDonald's burger

A man claims he lost a tooth after biting into a McDonald’s burger, only to find a “foreign object” was wedged between the two buns.

Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

11:57 Michael Steward
Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

11:38 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

11:19 Michael Steward
Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

£3million pay-out for child after ‘mistakes’ made during birth at West Suffolk Hospital

11:05 staff reporter
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after “mistakes” by medics during his birth at a Bury St Edmunds hospital will receive millions in NHS damages.

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24