Spring on its way! First daffodils bloom in Suffolk

Signs of spring at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL Archant

With the cold weather and dark evenings, spring may seem like it is an eternity away.

But there are now signs it might actually be just round the corner - after the first daffodils of 2020 were spotted in Suffolk.

The bright yellow flowers usually start to pop up between mid-February and April, signalling that warmer temperatures are on their way.

However West Suffolk Hospital Tweeted pictures of daffodils blooming on its Bury St Edmunds site, along with snowdrops and blossom on trees.

The hospital Tweeted: "Spring has sprung here in West Suffolk!"

Many believe that daffodils blooming earlier than expected is a sign of the effects of climate change.

However gardening experts point out that some types of daffodils flower earlier than others.