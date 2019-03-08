Thunderstorms

Inquiry into controversial Hatchfield Farm 400 homes plan near Newmarket begins

PUBLISHED: 15:29 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 08 May 2019

The masterplan for the Hatchfield development area at Newmarket Picture: SOPHIE SMITH LTD

SOPHIE SMITH LTD

A planning inquiry into a long-running and controversial scheme to build 400 homes which opponents say threatens the Suffolk home of British horseracing has begun.

Opponents of the scheme say it would generate extra traffic that would pose a threat to horses and riders who use the roads around Newmarket. Picture: PHIL MORLEYOpponents of the scheme say it would generate extra traffic that would pose a threat to horses and riders who use the roads around Newmarket. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The scheme for Hatchfield Farm by the Earl of Derby would also see a primary school built and five hectares of land set aside for business development.

West Suffolk Council is in favour of the scheme and has already included it in the local plan.

But it is being fiercely opposed by the Newmarket Horsemen's Group (NHG), which represents the horseracing industry.

They say it would add to already heavy congestion in Newmarket town centre, while extra traffic posed a threat to racehorses using Rayes Lane horse crossing and horse movements in general around the town - jeopardising an industry worth billions and key to the regional economy.

A formal planning application was submitted in October 2013 and subsequently approved, but the decision has not been resolved because it was called in by then-environment secretary Sajid Javid.

The 12-day inquiry is being held by the Planning Inspectorate at the council offices in Mildenhall and is being chaired by inspector Richard Schofield.

Among those due to give evidence are the Jockey Club and Hugh Anderson, managing director of the world-famous Godolphin racing stables.

Christopher Boyle QC, for Lord Derby, said there was a need for more housing in Newmarket and the scheme had local support.

The development would see a major upgrading of the A14/A142 junction, benefitting this part of the road network particularly in peak periods, together with a significant impact to southbound queues along Fordham Road and a reduction in rat running along Snailwell Road.

But David Elvin QC, for NHG, told the hearing: "The proposal will put more traffic into a network already suffering from severe traffic conditions.

"The horseracing industry is of considerable importance to the area, and the threat of relocation is there. There is a threat to riders from adverse traffic, the value of the animals is high.

"This is not something the racing industry takes any great pleasure in doing, but we dispute the benefits the applicant puts forward. We think they have been overstated."

The hearing continues.

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Emergency services remain at scene of double fatal bungalow fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a bungalow explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘We have to improve drastically before we see that again’ - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now

Luke Chambers is shelving his celebratory fist-pumps until a time Ipswich's form deserves them. Picture Pagepix

Inquiry into controversial Hatchfield Farm 400 homes plan near Newmarket begins

The masterplan for the Hatchfield development area at Newmarket Picture: SOPHIE SMITH LTD
