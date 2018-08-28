People urged to have their say on Fire and Rescue Plan for Essex

Firefighters tackling a blaze in Braintree. Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

Residents in Essex are being asked for their views on the proposed priorities in the county’s first ever Fire and Rescue Plan.

Roger Hirst, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, is developing a plan that sets out his vision and priorities for the delivery of fire and rescue services in Essex. It will run from 2019 to 2024 and the document mirrors the Police and Crime Plan which sets the priorities for policing in Essex.

Over the summer Mr Hirst has been working with fire and rescue service employees, Essex partners, representatives from local authorities and other blue light organisations, such as the ambulance service and the police, to develop the themes and priorities the draft plan includes.

He now wants to know what people think and is urging them to complete a survey which launched on Tuesday, November 20. The survey will be open for eight weeks, until January 15.

Mr Hirst said: “A safe and secure county is what we all need to live our lives in peace and prosperity. We need a plan for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service which ensures we can help people to stay safe, reduce the number who are killed or seriously injured and minimise the damage to property and businesses.

“I am developing this plan with input from all of those groups and individuals who work in, alongside and with Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. I now want to make sure the priorities being proposed reflect what the people of Essex expect from their fire and rescue service.”

Jo Turton, chief executive/chief fire officer of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The service has been working closely with the commissioner to develop the draft plan. It is important that people have their say.

“This plan needs to be right for our service and right for the people of Essex. This document will then shape our service’s Integrated Risk Management Plan – how we deliver the Fire and Rescue Plan priorities and make Essex a safe place to live, work and travel.”

People can fill in the survey online at http://www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/fire-rescue-plan-2019-2024-public-survey/

Hard copies are also available on request. Contact the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on 01245 291600 for a copy or email pfcc@essex.pnn.police.uk

You can also write to PFCC for Essex, Kelvedon Park, London Road, Rivenhall, Witham, Essex, CM8 3HB.