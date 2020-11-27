Video

WATCH: First new Aventra commuter trains start work on Greater Anglia network

The first Aventra train waits at London's Liverpool Street Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

The first of Greater Anglia’s new Aventra suburban trains have entered passenger-carrying service for the first time – but is still not likely to be seen far from south Essex until the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train driver David Clibbens with the first new Aventra train in Greater Anglia service. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Train driver David Clibbens with the first new Aventra train in Greater Anglia service. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The company is getting 133 five-carriage commuter trains made by UK manufacturer Bombardier, which will mostly run into London Liverpool Street from Essex, Cambridgeshire and Ipswich.

Two of these trains are now being used coupled together to form ten carriages on services between London and Southend – and more will come into service in the near future.

MORE: What are Greater Anglia’s new Aventra trains like?

Ian McConnell, Greater Anglia franchise and programmes director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have put the first of our brand-new Bombardier trains in passenger service.

“All through the pandemic, our teams have been working hard to carry out safety and performance tests on these trains, in partnership with Bombardier.

“At the same time, we’ve been training our staff and getting stations ready for these new trains.

“We’re confident these new trains will improve our customers’ journeys as they are longer with more seats and all the mod-cons modern passengers expect.”

The new five-carriage trains, which can be used as five carriage trains or coupled together to form ten-carriage trains, are longer with more seats.

They have USB and plug points, fast free wifi, air conditioning, improved accessibility features including a disabled toilet on every train, better passenger information screens and dedicated cycle spaces.

The trains are the first in the UK to have underfloor heating, which works with an overhead heating and ventilation system to improve passenger comfort and increase foot room for passengers sitting in window seats.

Matt Byrne, Bombardier president UK and Ireland said: “It’s really great news that Greater Anglia’s passengers can now start travelling on these cutting-edge, British-designed and built Aventra trains.

“We have worked really closely with Greater Anglia to ensure that the production, testing and delivery of the new trains has continued despite the continuing impact of Covid-19. The new electric trains will play an important part in helping transform journeys across the Greater Anglia network.”

MORE: Greater Anglia tested the Aventras during the pandemic

The trains have been procured and financed by Angel Trains. Angel Trains Chief Executive Officer, Malcolm Brown said: “The Class 720s entering service for the first time is a huge milestone and, as a leading investor in sustainable rolling stock, we’re proud to have supported Greater Anglia throughout this transformative project.

“Replacing the current suburban fleet, these state-of-the-art vehicles will go a long way towards enhancing the rail travel experience for thousands of passengers and modernising UK rail.”

The roll-out of Greater Anglia’s new Bombardier trains will continue on Great Eastern routes in Essex and to Ipswich next year and is expected to begin on the West Anglia route in the second half of 2021.

Greater Anglia is replacing every single train on its network with brand new trains. The first new train – made by Swiss manufacturer Stadler – entered passenger service in July 2019 on the Norwich–Lowestoft route.

There are already new trains operating all services on the Norwich to London intercity route, Stansted Airport to London, Norwich to Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Sheringham, Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough, Felixstowe and Lowestoft, and Marks Tey to Sudbury routes.