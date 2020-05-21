Burst pipe cancels bus services

Bus services between Ipswich and Hasketon have been cancelled due to a burst water pipe.

First Buses said on Twitter they will be unable to run services between Ipswich and Hasketon from Friday to Sunday.

All passengers wishing to use the 70 service will have to depart from or arrive at Bredfield.

The distance between Hasketon and Bredfield is around 2.5 miles.