Burst pipe cancels bus services
PUBLISHED: 18:48 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 21 May 2020
Archant
Bus services between Ipswich and Hasketon have been cancelled due to a burst water pipe.
First Buses said on Twitter they will be unable to run services between Ipswich and Hasketon from Friday to Sunday.
All passengers wishing to use the 70 service will have to depart from or arrive at Bredfield.
The distance between Hasketon and Bredfield is around 2.5 miles.
