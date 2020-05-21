E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Burst pipe cancels bus services

PUBLISHED: 18:48 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 21 May 2020

Bus services between Ipswich and Hasketon have been cancelled Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bus services between Ipswich and Hasketon have been cancelled Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Bus services between Ipswich and Hasketon have been cancelled due to a burst water pipe.

You may also want to watch:

First Buses said on Twitter they will be unable to run services between Ipswich and Hasketon from Friday to Sunday.

All passengers wishing to use the 70 service will have to depart from or arrive at Bredfield.

The distance between Hasketon and Bredfield is around 2.5 miles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mobile testing centres to visit Suffolk and Essex towns

The mobile centres will run alongside the permanent coronavirus testing centre in Copdock near Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail embankment fixed at Manningtree on main line to London

Network Rail has repaired the Foxash embankment near Manningtree. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Hospitals ask for no more PPE donations as they insist supplies remain ‘steady’

The NHS trust running Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has asked for fundraisers to stop donating PPE Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

5 fishing spots in Suffolk you can visit now

Here are some of Suffolk's fishing lakes that are now open Photo: Suffolk Water Park

Cadets’ 7.5 VE Day challenge raises nearly £5k

Suffolk Army Cadet Jenna Wright has been taking part in the challenge Picture: SUFFOLK ARMY CADETS
Drive 24