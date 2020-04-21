E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sneak peek at pier’s new log flume due to open after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:51 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 21 April 2020

First look at the new log flume coming to Clacton Pier. Picture: CLACTON PIER

CLACTON PIER

Clacton Pier’s new white water log flume will be ready for its first riders once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, bosses have revealed.

The final touches are being made to the landmark’s newest ride, with work still required to install the electrical and safety control systems.

The logs – which people sit in - are also currently undergoing a full refurbishment.

Billy Ball and his brother Elliot, who own the popular pier, have been working on the project with a small in-house technical services team – while maintaining social distancing measures under the current guidelines.

Mr Ball said: “Part of the 15 metre high ride is visible from the seafront, but no one can see the entire structure as we are in lockdown like every other attraction.

“So, we thought we would reveal this first sneak preview of what it looks like and what our customers can look forward to at the appropriate time.”

Mr Ball had been preparing to bring in extra teams to get the rides ready for the Easter weekend, but stood those down once they realised they would not be open due to coronavirus.

“It is strange to see the pier empty for so long as we normally only close on Christmas Day, but we must follow the guidelines and stay safe,” he explained.

Mr Ball added that despite the storm damage in February - and the on-going process of repairing the small section of the ride deck which collapsed – plans are continuing to progress for a second new ride, the Looping Star roller coaster.

More: Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Earlier this year, pictures captured part of the historic pier falling into the North Sea, after a small section of the deck collapsed while concrete was being poured ahead of the installation of a new rollercoaster.

Mr Ball added: “Our very limited team remain on site to ensure the overall structure, buildings and attractions continue to be maintained and will be safe and serviceable once Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

“Until then we all have to be patient – however difficult it may be – until we are told things start to return to normal.”

The news comes days after industry experts predicted Suffolk’s tourism sector will ‘not be the same’ following the coronavirus lockdown.

They warned many businesses could struggle to survive.

More: ‘Suffolk’s tourism landscape will not be the same’ - industry experts speak of coronavirus consequences

