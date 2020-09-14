First look inside luxury barn conversion in desirable Suffolk village

Plot one at Home Farm is currently up for grabs and offers five bedrooms, a master suite balcony, three bathrooms and a double detached open bay cart lodge. Picture: SAVILLS Archant

A collection of disused barns near Wickham Market are being transformed into stylish homes with soaring ceilings and modern fittings.

Home Farm in Easton is the site where eight new homes are being built. Picture: SAVILLS Home Farm in Easton is the site where eight new homes are being built. Picture: SAVILLS

The barns at Home Farm – off Wickham Market Road on the outskirts of Easton – are being revamped into eight new homes, matching modern luxury with the character of traditional farm buildings.

Six of the eight properties by Suffolk developer Mex Homes are currently under offer and just two remain up for grabs – a detached five bedroom plot and a semi-detached three bedroom plot.

Each home features underfloor heating, fully integrated Bosch appliances, low energy LED lighting, stunning large windows and solid oak exposed beams.

The largest property, plot one, is asking for £1,200,000 and is nestled in approximately three acres of garden.

The living room of plot one offers a two-storey high pitch vaulted ceiling with large windows. Picture: SAVILLS The living room of plot one offers a two-storey high pitch vaulted ceiling with large windows. Picture: SAVILLS

This 3,350 sq ft home boasts a detached double open bay cart lodge, utility room, bootroom and snug with a further balcony leading off from the master suite.

With three bathrooms, an open plan kitchen and two-storey vaulted ceilings the property is spacious and filled with natural light from the carefully designed windows.

Plot three of Home Farm offers three bedrooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with three bathrooms and a car port. Picture: SAVILLS Plot three of Home Farm offers three bedrooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with three bathrooms and a car port. Picture: SAVILLS

Plot three is currently on the market for an asking price of £450,000 for 1,310 sq ft and offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double cart lodge garage with the same modern fittings throughout.

Max Turner, leader of the new homes team at Savills Ipswich, says there’s been a surge in sales since the housing market reopened.

“Those with the financial security to be able to move are acting on their changing priorities, a requirement for more space and, in many cases, a reassessment of their work-life balance – this has led to huge demand for properties in rural areas as buyers look for a change in lifestyle,” he said.

“Easton is always a popular village and the barn conversions at Home Farm are proving no exception.

Plot three of Home Farm in Easton boasts three bedrooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with three bathrooms and a car port. Picture: SAVILLS Plot three of Home Farm in Easton boasts three bedrooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with three bathrooms and a car port. Picture: SAVILLS

“The properties have been finished to the highest quality, providing the perfect blend of character, substance and style.

“Each home has been carefully designed and thoughtfully planned to enhance its own unique character, whilst the high quality specification ensures an appealing consistency throughout the entire development.”

