History is made as newly-formed West Suffolk Council meets for the first time

John Griffiths has been appointed leader of the new West Suffolk Council Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

The leader of the new West Suffolk Council says he is "honoured, humbled and excited" to take the helm following the historic first meeting of the new authority.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Griffiths with former Forest Heath District Council leader James Waters, who lost his seat in the recent local elections Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS Mr Griffiths with former Forest Heath District Council leader James Waters, who lost his seat in the recent local elections Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

Conservative John Griffiths, who represents Ixworth ward, was appointed tonight to lead the newly-formed authority following the merger between Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Mr Griffiths was formerly leader of St Edmundsbury and the previous leader of Forest Heath, James Waters, lost his seat in the local elections held earlier this month.

West Suffolk is now the seventh largest non-metropolitan district in the country and serves a population of 179,248.

MORE: April 1 marks "momentous day" with formation of two new Suffolk councils

The meeting opened with a minute's silence for former St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader Ray Novak, following the news of his death yesterday.

West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds. The first West Suffolk Council meeting took place on May 22 Picture: ARCHANT West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds. The first West Suffolk Council meeting took place on May 22 Picture: ARCHANT

Brian Harvey, vice-chair of the shadow council, was then appointed chairman for the 2019-20 year, with Margaret Marks appointed as vice-chair.

Mr Griffiths was then appointed to lead the new authority before he announced his cabinet.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Griffiths said there would be "enormous challenges ahead" but there was a "great platform" to make west Suffolk one of the best areas in the country.

"I'm honoured, humbled and excited about the opportunities, which I hope we can take forward," he said.

The historic meeting of the new West Suffolk Council Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD The historic meeting of the new West Suffolk Council Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

"There's a great legacy, great platform, there's lots of projects underway - the Western Way development, the Mildenhall Hub, the Haverhill masterplan, the operational hub which are ongoing.

"Hopefully we can all work together, irrespective of politics, to take them forward in the interests of the people that we serve.

"So I suppose there will be enormous challenges ahead but I think there is every possibility that West Suffolk Council can become one of the best in the country.

"I also hope we can work even closer with partners like the police, the health, the county council, our businesses. Now that we're bigger, hopefully we'll have more clout to get the inward investment from other agencies while being small enough to help our local communities."

MORE: West Suffolk Council election mirrors national picture with Conservatives losing seats

Mr Griffiths added that a task force would be set up to help improve rural areas as well as look at ways that west Suffolk can become more environmentally friendly.

"We do an awful lot of work for our villages and communities," he said. "I'm not sure that they always feel supported or realise what's available to them, so the task force is firstly to see if that group can come up with any suggestions on how to do that any better.

"Secondly, the environmental aspect, I'm sure there's more we can do to make west Suffolk more environmentally friendly and carbon neutral than it is already."

You may also want to watch:

Councillors were appointed as follows:

Leader: John Griffiths

Deputy leader: Sara Mildmay-White

Chairman: Brian Harvey

Vice-chair Margaret Marks

Overview and scrunity committee chairman: David Nettleton

Overview and scrunity committee vice-chairman: Simon Cole

Performance and audit scrunity committee chairman: Ian Houlder

Performance and audie scrunity commitee vice-chairman: Karen Richardson

Portfolio Holders

Housing: Sara Mildmay-White

Leisure, culture and hubs: Jo Rayner

Families and communities: Robert Everitt

Operations: Peter Stevens

Planning and regulatory: Andy Drummond

Growth: Susan Glossop

Resources: Sarah Broughton

Governance: Carol Bull