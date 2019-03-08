First air frost of autumn as temperatures dip to -0.6C in Suffolk

Temperatures dropped to -0.6C in Santon Downham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

The darker nights and cooler temperatures have already got many thinking that winer is well and truly on its way.

But temperatures now seem to have confirmed the change in the seasons, as Suffolk experienced its first air frost of autumn so far.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at East Anglian-based Weatherquest, Tweeted that temperatures fell to -0.6C in Santon Downham, near Thetford, overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

That is not especially unusual - the average date of the first air frost of the season between 1981 and 2010 was October 4.

However Mr Holley said: "There is a trend over the past few decades for this to occur later in the season."

Thankfully the temperatures won't stay quite so chilly over the next couple of days.

The temperature during the day and night over the next couple of days is set to be at 13C, with spells of sunshine as well - although rain is forecast overnight.