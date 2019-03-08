E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First air frost of autumn as temperatures dip to -0.6C in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:50 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 03 October 2019

Temperatures dropped to -0.6C in Santon Downham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Temperatures dropped to -0.6C in Santon Downham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

The darker nights and cooler temperatures have already got many thinking that winer is well and truly on its way.

But temperatures now seem to have confirmed the change in the seasons, as Suffolk experienced its first air frost of autumn so far.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at East Anglian-based Weatherquest, Tweeted that temperatures fell to -0.6C in Santon Downham, near Thetford, overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

That is not especially unusual - the average date of the first air frost of the season between 1981 and 2010 was October 4.

However Mr Holley said: "There is a trend over the past few decades for this to occur later in the season."

Thankfully the temperatures won't stay quite so chilly over the next couple of days.

The temperature during the day and night over the next couple of days is set to be at 13C, with spells of sunshine as well - although rain is forecast overnight.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

‘Wholly unjust’: Suffolk women devastated by court ruling on pensions

WASPI campaigners outside Downing Street in 2018. WASPI have been fighting for compensation as the government raised the pension age for women Picture: Margaret Thompson

Witches OFF! Ipswich play-off date changed after Swindon postponement

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘If I get three in three I’ll have to buy myself a present!’ – Vincent-Young on his flying start with Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young is hugged by teammates James Norwood and Jon Nolan after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller

Kevin McCloud praises Suffolk dream house in Grand Designs episode

Channel 4 host Kevin McCloud praised the almighty achievement of Suffolk couple Toby and Libby Leeming in an episode of Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists