Investigation launched as fish stolen from pond

Police are investigating after 23 goldfish were stolen from a pond in Melton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are investigatng after more than 20 fish were stolen from a pond at a house in Melton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to St Andrew’s Place in the village on Monday morning, July 27 after receiving reports that 23 goldfish had been stolen from the pond.

It is understood the fish – which measure around 11 inches in length – were stolen between 5am and 6.30am the same morning.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the theft and said they wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 48 of Monday, July 27.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.