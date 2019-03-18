Sunshine and Showers

18 March, 2019 - 17:14
A large amount of fishing gear was stolen during a burglary in Lowry Close, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A large amount of fishing gear was stolen during a burglary in Lowry Close, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A large amount of fishing equipment and tackle was stolen during a burglary in Haverhill.

The break-in took place between 9apm on Saturday, March 16 and 9am on Sunday, March 17 at a house in Lowry Close.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, offenders forced entry to a garage and stole a large amount of fishing equipment and tackle.

Witnesses, anybody with any information, or anybody who has been offered any second-hand fishing equipment for sale are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 reference 15178/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the charity’s anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

