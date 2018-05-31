E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fisons: one year after the fire what has changed?

PUBLISHED: 11:34 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 06 May 2020

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford last May Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford last May Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Archant

It’s been a year since a major fire burnt down the listed building on the former Fisons site in Bramford, but what has happened on the site since then?

The former Fisons factory in Bramford immediately after the fire Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe former Fisons factory in Bramford immediately after the fire Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters were called to the site during the early hours of May 6, 2019 after a fire broke out in the listed North Warehouse section of the site.

At its height up to 14 fire crews from Suffolk tackled the enormous blaze, with some local residents having to be evacuated while huge plumes of smoke were billowing up into the air.

Crews spent hours putting out the fire which destroyed much of the site.

Mid Suffolk District Council entered urgent talks with developers Paper Mill Lane Properties in the days following the fire to ensure that work was carried out to make the site safe.

Kelvin Dakin is concerned about the future of the site Picture: JON PARKERKelvin Dakin is concerned about the future of the site Picture: JON PARKER

In the following days and weeks questions were asked about security at the site and for a time a visible presence remained on site.

Some work was carried out to clear some of the surrounding buildings on site but much of the main structure remains.

Indeed, further concerns were raised last August about the building’s roof which it was feared was becoming dangerous in stormy weather. It was later removed.

Kelvin Dakin, who ran the Save the North Warehouse campaign, which fought for years to save the historic building, said that he was frustrated with the progress made on the site.

Diggers removing the roof after concerns over summer storms last August Picture: AILSA JACKSONDiggers removing the roof after concerns over summer storms last August Picture: AILSA JACKSON

“It started to look hopeful with the council fully involved and the owners clearing the site but then everything stopped in the autumn,” said Mr Dakin.

You may also want to watch:

“The security presence left at the same time the demolition contractors did and nothing much has happened since, except fly tipping has resumed and the site is just as insecure and dangerous as it was before.”

It’s understood that in the past few weeks the site has been the subject of another fire in one of the remaining buildings, a portacabin on the south gateway.

Another fire on the Fisons site in Bramford a few weeks ago Picture: KELVIN DAKINAnother fire on the Fisons site in Bramford a few weeks ago Picture: KELVIN DAKIN

Mr Dakin said he was concerned that such fires might continue and hoped that some use would be found for it soon.

“The original plan was to redevelop the site as housing and commercial use although there were those who thought that it was too remote from the village to be sustainable,” said Mr Dakin.

“Now that this has lapsed I am not sure if any renewed proposals are being discussed.

“It is particularly frustrating that greenfield sites in the village are being developed while this site sits vacant.

The former Fisons factory site last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe former Fisons factory site last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I would just like to see it put back to some beneficial use whatever that may be.”

Mid Suffolk District Council said in January that further work had been required of the developers.

A spokesman for the council said then: “As part of the conditions for the listed building, the owners are required to carry out further photographic recording of the site to be added to the Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service Archive, provide a programme of works, as well as their steps to review and salvage appropriate materials for re-use in any future development at the site – before further demolition.

“While responsibility and security at the former Fisons site remains with the owners, fly-tipping is obviously an ugly crime which damages the environment and one that we’re keen to discourage.

The former Fisons factory as it stood last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe former Fisons factory as it stood last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We urge residents and businesses to dispose of their waste responsibly and, where necessary, use licenced contractors – where we do receive reports of fly-tipping, we aim to collect this within 48 hours wherever possible.”

Paper Mill Lane Properties have been contacted for comment.

