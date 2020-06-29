E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Petition calls for more action to protect former Fisons site

PUBLISHED: 16:42 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 29 June 2020

The former Fisons site in Bramford earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The former Fisons site in Bramford earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Calls have been made for more work to be done to protect the former Fisons site in Bramford as a new petition is launched.

Villagers in Bramford want to see the site secured Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVillagers in Bramford want to see the site secured Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bramford resident and campaigner Kelvin Dakin, launched a petition this weekend on the Mid Suffolk District Council website to try and ensure more work was done on the site which was hit by a major fire last year.

Since then the site has been the target of fly-tippers and trespassers leading to concerns within the village that someone could get hurt.

Work had begun to clear the site by developers Paper Mill Lane Properties, but Mr Dakin said this stopped a few months ago with no signs of starting up again.

“I have been trying to ask questions and see what is happening through our district councillor,” said Mr Dakin.

Kelvin Dakin has launched a petition to get the site secured Picture: JON PARKERKelvin Dakin has launched a petition to get the site secured Picture: JON PARKER

“He is just as frustrated as I am.”

Mr Dakin said that despite previous concerns and efforts the site still remained an eyesore and a danger to those living in the village. “There’s still people getting onto the site,” said Mr Dakin.

“It has been months since activity stopped; the security and clearing.

“It’s still a mystery why they stopped when they did.”

Mr Dakin said there was also growing annoyance in the village that the Fisons site remained in such a state when new homes had been approved on land south of Fitzgerald Road.

“There’s a sense of frustration in the village,” said Mr Dakin.

“We have just had another green field site approved for 115 houses.”

“I would just like to see it more secure and cleared,” said Mr Dakin.

“That would a step forward.

“As to what ultimately happens to it I don’t know. Ideally it would be redeveloped in some helpful way or turned back into a green field.”

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said: “Whilst derelict buildings remain the responsibility of their owner, we are committed to exploring enforcement measures to ensure these buildings are adequately secured.

“Our Enforcement Team can and will take action where required – although the significant cost to the taxpayer means this should only ever be a last resort.

“Since the fire at Fisons, Mid Suffolk District Council has continued to take positive steps to address safety concerns, whilst also ensuring that local heritage is still preserved.

“As part of this, we are currently working with the land owner to safeguard the site - and progress pre-application discussions regarding options for appropriate redevelopment.”

Paper Mill Lane Properties have been contacted for comment.

The petition can be viewed here.

