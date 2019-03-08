'I'm genuinely concerned for vehicles and houses' - fears Fisons roof could blow off

Eye witnesses have reported the roof of the former Fisons factory is "nearly blowing off" in high winds.

Neighbours to the site in Paper Mill Lane in Bramford, near Ipswich, have contacted police and moved their vehicles out of the way.

Today, gusts of up to 60mph were forecast with a "persistent and sustained" spell of high winds predicted to continue until 4pm.

One neighbour to the derelict fertiliser factory site said: "I'm genuinely concerned for vehicles driving past and houses here."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they had been contacted about concerns over the roof, but they had not attended.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south of England, saying that the high winds are "expected to cause some disruption".

Phil Garner, forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "From 11am to 4pm, we are looking at 55mph to 60mph, so it's going to be blustery for the afternoon. It will be quite a sustained and persistent spell of winds also before dying down later.

"Tomorrow, the wind will be moderate and we're looking at a fine day, but we could see some sharp showers in the afternoon."