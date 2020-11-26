E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Five men arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:28 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 26 November 2020

Five men have been arrested in west Suffolk on suspicion of hare coursing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Five people were arrested yesterday on suspicion of hare coursing, police have said.

Sgt Brian Calver of the rural crime team in Suffolk Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSSgt Brian Calver of the rural crime team in Suffolk Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The arrests followed a report from a member of the public in the Ixworth Thorpe area of dogs chasing hares in the vicinity.

Officers from Suffolk police attended and arrested five men around 1.30pm.

Three 25 year olds, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old were then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All five have been subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

