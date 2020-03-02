E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 blocked after five car crash

PUBLISHED: 09:29 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 02 March 2020

One lane of the A12 is currently blocked following a five car crash near Capel St Mary.

Police were called to the collision near junction 32a on the southbound carriageway shortly after 8.55am.

The crash involved a Toyota Hilux, a Ford Fiesta, a Landrover Discovery, a Kia Rio and a BMW 420i.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed no one involved suffered any injuries.

Police remain at the scene.

